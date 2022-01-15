Winter has made its arrival in Kentucky in a big way. We have close to 5 inches at my house and I’m sure several locations throughout the County had much more than that. The Magistrates, Road Crews and Road Foreman managed the storm very well and have done the best they could do getting our roads passable. We don’t have as much snow removal equipment as many of our neighboring County’s but seem to always get the job done. This could only be the start of a wild winter but we will do the best we can to manage it as it comes along.
I have been in 2 different meetings with the Governors Office in the past week. On Monday January 3, 2021 I was present to accepting the official awarding of $81,656.00 to resurface a portion of Swindling Hollow Road in the Egypt area of Jackson County. This is a reimbursement project paid for with discretionary funds and we will receive the money once we have the road paved, the bill paid and the reimbursement documents into the State. We hope this is only one of many projects we can fund through discretionary funds.
The Second meeting was a Zoom call with the Governor himself, Advisor Rocky Adkins, KYEM officials and several of our Neighboring County Judges. This meeting took place Friday January 7th online through the Zoom format. The Governor asked for an update from each Judge that joined on the flooding
damage we saw back on January 1st. We are still tallying damages throughout
from that event. At my house we had 4.5 inches of rain in a 24, hour period. It mainly washed-out ditches but we did have some pavement washed off in the Tyner area. I will be working with Jamie Strong and Brody Keck this week to get a total of damages received. I was made aware that our RV sites at Flat Lick Falls received some damage too. I will report the amount of damage as soon as I receive it. We are hopeful to make several areas of improvement in Jackson County this year.
God Bless
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.