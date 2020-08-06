Transparency is something that needs to be normal in any aspect of public relations. If it’s public money and it’s being spent it needs to be reported on correctly. Myself and my staff have strived to be as transparent as possible since 2015. Often times it doesn’t give you a good name or a good report in the community but never the less what goes on in County Government needs to be transparent. That’s why I write these reports. That’s why we answer hard questions. It may not be what you want to hear but I personally would rather have an honest “No” than a halfway “Yes”.
In last weeks paper you will notice that we published our FY 19 audit. That report covered July 1, 2018 thru June 30, 2019. We also published the responses to the findings. In the official report we don’t go into great length but use the most simple answer to the findings. We also take each finding serious and look for a way to correct them. Out of the 11 comments in this report, 9 of them directly tie to me and my office. The findings also relate to 3 different issues. The first one was a software issue. We use software called Fiscal Soft. It’s a company that provides technical support when issues come about that we have trouble resolving. Unfortunately this software can be very confusing and it takes time to learn and no matter how long you have used it, you still have issues from time to time. The State requires you to use this type of software in order to keep Local Governments reporting more in detail. That’s a good thing but when the software gives you problems, it can cause problems like what was mentioned in our audit. We have expressed our concerns to the software company and they are working to correct it as I type.
The second issue is lack of staff. In most Fiscal Courts and local Governments you have the Judge Executive, County Treasurer and Finance Officer. The County Magistrates meet at least once monthly to conduct the business affairs of the County. Although the Magistrates here work most days of the week on road issues, the only requirement for them is to represent their respective district in the monthly Fiscal Court meeting. I appreciate the extra work they do for our County. In most Fiscal Courts the Treasurer, Judge Executive and Finance Officer all have Secretaries. That puts the adequate amount of staff needed to eliminate the comments you see about “segregation of Duties”, “ Non adequate procedures” and subjects related to small staff. The bad thing is the Auditors will write you up for it and realize that the problem can’t be resolved without more staff, all the while knowing that more staff is not possible because of lack of revenue. I have put procedures in place since late 2016 that ensures that everything passes through 3 different desks. I have also required 2 or more signatures on timesheets, checks and various other financial documents. I also do as much of my own Secretary work as I can to try and lessen the load of our Treasurer and Finance Officer. Shay and Amanda work hard for us and take it personal when something isn’t right. We also back each other up on documents and make sure everything is accurate as it can be. I realize more staff would be ideal but it is not financially possible for us. We will continue to work hard to resolve any further issues related to a small staff.
The last thing in this audit review is lack of funding or revenue. I overspent at the Transfer Station and on the Roads. These 2 are on me solely and I accept responsibility for the oversight. The Transfer Station struggled early on because of the reduction in the price of cardboard. This caused us to overspend on recycling and ultimately caused a deficit. We are working to correct that issue. The Road issues were also on me. I spent more on blacktop than budgeted. It also resulted in a deficit. There are so many roads that need resurfaced I just went overboard. This is also on me. I made the recommendation to the Magistrates and then before the year ended received less that I expected in road revenues. I am to blame for these 2 findings. Although we will recover from these I still caused those oversights reported in the audit. I apologize and am working to correct them.
The good thing is this is the second audit in a row that the auditors have been able to issue an official opinion. No reports of official misconduct or no missing or stolen money. As I stated at the start of my report, we want transparency. We are getting better financially and are working to improve everyday. If you have any questions about this audit you are welcome to call me at 606-287-8562. Have a blessed week.
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
606-287-8562
