In small communities like ours, opportunities to better ourselves through community projects doesn’t come along very often. Grants are always the best way to access and fund projects that are needed. Currently we have an application in for a Land Water Grant for Worthington Park in Annville. If funded it will replace existing lights and poles on the softball field and place new lights, poles and a scoreboard on the lower little league field. It will also fund new bleachers, blacktop parking spots and a new blacktop area around the concession stand for handicap accessibility as well as new paint and general beautification. I feel confident we will receive this grant but I have not received official word on it yet. This grant is funded through Federal money and is in accordance to guidelines provided by the National Park Service. These type of grants promote more use of public lands for recreation.
We also are seeking Grant funding for a new EMS building. The route we were initially using did not work out because budget estimates came in higher that the predetermined grant amount. We are back to square one on this project but have already begin working with the CVADD to make sure we stay within what we could afford to match for this type of grant. This is a very needed project that would improve overall operations for the Jackson County EMS and provide better training opportunities for future EMT’s. I will keep everyone posted on the progress of the grant application as we go along.
I have also submitted an application for a Federal Lands Access Program Grant. The FLAP grant awards money to local Governments for paving, safety enhancements, drainage, bicycle/pedestrian facility and construction. The approved projects have to be within or directly access National Forest Land. Jackson County has 56,000 acres of Daniel Boone National Forest Land within its borders. Our application is for paving funds that if awarded would be used to resurface various roads on every end of the National Forest in Jackson County. This would be a tremendous help for us since our road budgets have been cut heavily by the State. I wrote this grant myself so I am hopeful to be awarded.
As we work to try and improve different areas of our County we ask for your support and suggestions. Although many projects maybe out of funding limitations, a little work still goes a long way when it’s applied with the betterment of the Public in mind. We are blessed with great citizens who have brilliant minds and love of community. When that love is spread things really get done. God Bless.
