With the rising cost of fuel in today’s economy, short local trips may become very popular this Summer. This is just one of the many reasons we try to highlight and work on the betterment of local tourism. We made investments in tourism last year and plan to do the same this year. We want people to know what Jackson County has to offer. In our community you can access the beauties of the National Forest, fish in Lake Beulah or one of our many creeks and streams, take a rock guided rock climbing adventure, ride an off road vehicle or hike one of many of our trails, take a horseback excursion, camp in a tent or RV at Flat Lick Falls, camp at S-Tree or Turkey Foot, ride a bike on the Transcontinental Bike Route, visit one of our many music festivals, enjoy one of our many public parks or take a car trip on the soon coming Freedom Ridge car tour. This is just a few of the highlights of what Jackson County has to offer to vacationers and thrill seekers this year. The Bed and Breakfast and local owned lodging industry is rapidly growing and we have many places of lodging for tourist. If you would like to learn more about the tourism industry in Jackson County visit, www.visitjacksoncounty.org.
About 3 years ago I was asked to serve on the Eastern Kentucky Concentrated Employment Program (EKCEP) Board of Directors. The EKCEP was created after the rapid decline of the coal industry in Eastern Kentucky. This led to many displaced workers with no opportunities of careers or gainful employment. Under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA), EKCEP administers programs that help adults looking for work, workers who have been dislocated from their jobs, and economically disadvantaged young people.
WIOA assistance ranges from career counseling and job search assistance to paying for tuition and providing on-the-job training opportunities. EKCEP operates the Kentucky Career Center JobSight network of workforce centers, which provide access to more than a dozen state and federal programs that offer employment and training assistance for jobseekers and employers all under one roof.
One of my main focuses since coming in office has been trying to develop jobs in Jackson County. We have had great success with companies like Teleworks, which has employed over 500 people in our County since starting in 2014. Teleworks is a work from home program that many have taken advantage of. We have several small manufacturers that are operating in our Industrial Parks and are doing well. My hope is we can land a big manufacturer someday in Jackson County but this takes time and it is a highly competitive process. We have to prove that we have the people to fill these big jobs before the big manufacturers will come. It's more than just making a phone call or a visit. It’s a process that involves a lot of local and private investment. This is why I sit on Boards like EKCEP. I want to take advantage of every opportunity I can in hopes to land a big company for our people. Last week I received a call that I had been elected Chairman of the EKCEP Board of Directors. I am honored to do so as EKCEP basically covers every County East of Rockcastle County. I am hopeful by setting in this position I will be able to present the opportunities Jackson County and our Citizens have at offering a quality workforce as well as work to better our neighboring Counties in Eastern Kentucky, At the same time gaining useful information on training and career development opportunities for our people. I enjoy the opportunity to highlight our County every chance I get.
