Every community is dealing in some way form or fashion with COVID-19. We are not exempt from that and have been fighting our own battles as well. But today I’m not going to talk about COVID as much as I have been. I will address what I feel is necessary as we don’t need to just dismiss it. The only way any problem can be solved is for it to be faced. You can’t ignore it and it go away. The virus is still active in our community and we still need to do our part to stop the spread of disease. Businesses and many organizations in our community have been doing their best to combat it. I pray daily for our community and will continue to do so.
Today I want to shift gears. Let’s talk about community happenings. First I apologize for not having Court via Facebook live on Tuesday the 30th. I ran off and left my tripod and couldn’t video. The Fiscal Court met on Tuesday June 30th for a special meeting to close out the Fiscal Year. We passed a couple of resolutions. One regarding Grant Funding we are seeking to build our Ambulance service a much needed building for supplies and housing. The other one for FD-39 funds from the Transportation Cabinet to address the major road slide on Foxtown/Lakes Creek RD. The FD-39 Resolution was an emergency project we had to get passed to proceed with the road repairs. These 2 projects are essential for our County. Even though many things have slowed down, projects like these are on timelines that have to be met. We are working to get our proposal together for the grant concerning the Ambulance Service and want to make sure all documentation is correct and sufficient. As for the road slide on Foxtown/Lakes Creek RD, that is a reimbursement project and after it has been bid and then awarded we will seek reimbursement after the project is completed, paid for and then approved by the Transportation Cabinet. I am very thankful we have grant programs and Discretionary funding available in our greatest times of need. I am also thankful to those in Frankfort that believe in our community enough to invest in it and help us supply the needs that are the greatest.
Also in Tuesday’s end of the year Fiscal Court meeting we reviewed the bids for Blacktop and Stone. We had advertised for bids and only received bids from The Allen Company. Asphalt laid in place on our County roads this year will cost $89.40 per ton. On average a road will use around 800 ton per mile. That’s a resurface project and on average of about 15 foot wide. Of course many factors come in to play when determining tonnage for a road project such as, the current condition of the road, width and the amount of asphalt needed for a sufficient repair. That means you can figure about $71,500 per mile. That’s why we have such a hard time trying to resurfacing as many roads as we would like. This factored in with the fact we have already been cut $300,000 from the State in road funds means there will be less asphalt laid than usual.
With the loss of revenue coming from the State and the recent financial struggles due to circumstances beyond our control, we had to pass in the Fiscal Court to carry over some invoices into the next Fiscal Year. The State likes for you to have all invoices paid by June 30, but unfortunately we aren’t able to do that with some bills this year. We will pay them as we receive new revenue and do our best to catch up in a timely manner.
With the Jackson County Fair scheduled for Labor Day weekend being canceled along with many other large events across our region many may wonder what is next to be cut out of our lives. Here is something to remember, “Attitude is Everything” when it comes to how you will handle many things in life. Our County Parks are still open, we are right in the middle of the Daniel Boone National Forest and we have more time than before to spend with our families. Be creative and find some joy in the face of adversity. When this trial ends we want to be ready to hit the ground running as a Fiscal Court. That is our attitude. We are always looking for something positive to bring to our community. We have many doors waiting to be opened and when the time is right we want to turn the knob. We have a strong work ethic and I still believe that when we are on the other side of this pandemic we will have more to celebrate and enjoy than what we started with.
God Bless
