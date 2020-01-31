Jackson County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard, also a local minister, recently visited the Capitol in support of pro-life legislation co-sponsored by Senator Robinson, Senate Bill (SB) 9. SB 9, also known as the ” Born Alive Infant Protection Act,” was unanimously out of the Senate Standing Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection, where Senator Robinson currently serves as Chairman.
“I’m grateful to local leaders, and people of faith, like Judge Gabbard”, said Sen. Robinson. I called on supporters of this bill to join me in support of Senate Bill 9 and he and others answered the call. I’m fortunate to be able to work with him and to call him my friend.” Following a day of attending committee meetings and engaging with Kentucky officials, Judge Gabbard presided over the opening prayer for the Senate Chamber during Day 12 of the 2020 legislative session. He did so as a guest of Sen. Robinson.
“We share a faith in Christ. We share the same pro-life values”, Sen. Robinson said of Judge Gabbard. “Jackson County was represented well today as we united behind a good cause and in strong prayer.”
Judge Gabbard was appreciative of the honor to lead the Senate in prayer. “I’m blessed to be in a position of service to others, but the biggest blessing we all have is that we are saved by grace”, he said. “It was a pleasure to be able to pray with our State Senators today, as well as support Senate Bill 9. The leaders in Kentucky’s Legislature are doing a phenomenal job. I’m thankful to Sen. Robinson for his invitation to be among them today.”
