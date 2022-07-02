Summer has officially arrived. The heat to prove it has as well. This is the time of year that I always encourage people to check on the elderly and those that may not have a sufficient way of staying cool. Drink plenty of water and don't overdo it, especially if you are outside working. Sunscreen is important this time of year. Never leave children or pets in a car that is not occupied by an adult. Make sure everyone including pets have plenty of water. It is very easy to get dehydrated in 90-degree weather. I would love to have had the splash pad done and opened for this round of hot weather but we know it's coming and it makes the anticipation of it exciting. I know many of you have plans for the Summer and I hope they go great. You can blink your eyes and Summer will be gone so get out and enjoy it the best you can.
Every company has a strategic plan for success. You take every strength and build on it as well as look at every weakness to remove it. We have several committees and boards within our County that do the same thing here, for the County. What can we improve on, what do we have that is unique, what would work well here and what has not? These are all things we try to determine when looking at Jackson County. Our industrial strength is good because we have the infrastructure in place to provide big companies with what they need to operate. Our weakness in that area would be, do we have the workforce? If a company is going to make a several million-dollar investment, they are going to want to know they can fill the jobs they are offering before the investment is made. Jobs are more abundant right now than they have ever been. The next generation can almost take their pick where they want to work. Several surrounding Counties have tons of job openings. We want the big factories too but if a County with a population of 65,000 can't fill job openings then most companies are going to say how can a County with a population of 13,000 fill job openings. The bottom line is we have work to do to prove we can. Whether it's - offer more career and skill training at a vocational level or to boost our advertising of what we have, we have work to do. I attend a lot of meetings on economic and industrial development. I can tell you that big opportunities don't happen overnight but you have to start somewhere. We want to be the somewhere for some company to start. We will keep working hard at trying to land the big employment companies.
Have a blessed week
