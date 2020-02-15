One thing that we have strived to do since 2015 is to keep our citizens and the general public informed on what’s going on in Jackson County. Seems like the last several months that has mainly consisted with road issues and unfortunately that is still the case today. We have spent a lot of time and a lot more money dealing with road issues on a County level than I ever anticipated this past Fiscal Year. The weather, especially the heavy rains, seems to be the biggest factor for the increase in spending and damage. The floods that happened over a year ago left us with well over 1 million dollars of road damage from slides and failures to begin with and the extremely wet winter has just added to that. That is just the amount of damage we have seen on the roads that our County Road department maintains, that’s not including the roads the State Transportation Department maintains. They have saw as much if not more damage than us. The latest for the State is a section of US 421 in the Waneta/Deer Stable community. A significant part of the North Bound lane began to slide a few weeks back and the local State Maintenance Crew has been responding and repairing it as best they could within that time period. This past week they were forced to close one lane of the road and it will remain closed until the proper equipment and crew is sent in to fix the road. I would like to thank the local State Maintenance crews here operating in the County. Every time I received a call on this section of road I would relay the message and they were already on scene and doing what they could to repair the road to make it as safe as possible. These guys work hard and devote themselves to maintaining the busiest sections of roads in Jackson County. They are in many ways like our County Road Department Crews. They work with limited funding and a lot of times don’t have the equipment available to do the job as they would like. Thank you for your dedication and hard work to provide as safe of roads in Jackson County as you can.
Even though crews here work hard to keep roads safe, sometimes accidents will still happen. I think that over the course of time, Highway 290 that runs from McKee to Annville, has had as much safety evaluations performed on it as any road in the County. Over time the road has had anti-skid pavement installed, drainage issues corrected as well as improved signage installed. Still yet we saw another accident a week ago that claimed another life. Highway 290 is just a route that needs to be driven with extra caution. It’s not as wide as other roads and it has some rough terrain as well as steep curves. I drive this road every day and it’s just like any other road that is your daily route, it’s easy to get too comfortable driving it. Please be careful on this road as well as any that you drive. Your family wants you to get home and so do we. If I’m not mistaken I believe officials at the local State Highway Garage have asked for this road to be looked at again for safety concerns. This is just another example of how they are working to keep you safe.
I have spent several hours in the last couple of weeks in meetings that I hope prove to be productive later on this year. Jobs are always on the top of my list and we are always looking for ways to get them located in Jackson County. A couple of companies that are operating already in Jackson County are looking to expand this year. This kind of job growth as well as new jobs locating here are the boost our economy needs. Economics is something that I am learning about as I go and I will admit that I don’t know as much about them as I would like. That is no excuse though as we have some opportunities before us that could help set the tone for the future of Jackson County. I am by no means anyone special but I do believe a good first impression is vital to building a lasting relationship. That I feel is an important part of my job as Judge Executive. So again this week and next I will be traveling to Frankfort and various places to make connections that I hope will brighten the future for our hometown. Have a Blessed week
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
606-287-8562
