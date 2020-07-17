Since the last time the Fiscal Court met we have spent most days working in the office trying to stay on top of reimbursements associated with the Coronavirus CARES Act. We don’t have a lot that qualifies for reimbursement but every little bit helps when it comes to lost revenue. So far we have applied for $13,229 in reimbursable expenses. Also, we have everything ready to request a ventilator for our ambulance service. We are just waiting on the final authorization from the Department of Local Government to do so. If all goes well with the first request for reimbursement we should be good to apply for the ventilator. The CARES Act is helping communities acquire supplies to combat the Coronavirus and we want to do our best to get what we need in Jackson County to do just that. It appears this Virus may be with us for a while so we will need to be cautious and considerate as we do our best to make our Community the safest place that it can be.
Out of all the calls that I receive during a week’s time, there are 2 subjects that usually top the list of concerns and requests - those being roads and trash. We are doing what we can with what we have on our roads but the recent shortfall in Revenue has made it very difficult to catch up on what needs to be done. Mowing and general maintenance is at the top of our list and resurfacing will be scarce this year. Trash is a different story. Trash is something we all can contribute to help with. I have complaints every day it seems about trash around the parks, places of business, roads and residences. If everyone would pitch in and help, I believe we could see the trash problem get better. Both roads and trash affect tourism and Jackson County has some wonderful things to offer when it comes to tourism. I appreciate all that has been done to promote tourism here and we will do our best to keep that momentum going in the future.
The last few weeks I have been in several meetings. The vast majority has been by the way of conference calls or by an online format like “ZOOM” or “Go to Meeting”. This will be the new normal for some time as we transition into the way of doing business by non-traditional means. This is all in an effort to combat COVID-19 and keep participants as safe as possible. However, we are still getting business conducted and applying for Grants in every area that we think needs attention. This pandemic may have changed the way we do things but it hasn’t changed what needs to be done. I am hopeful and prayerful for a brighter future ahead for Jackson County.
