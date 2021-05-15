Since the last time we met, not much has changed within the realm of local Government in Jackson County. We haven’t gotten our budget back from DLG yet. They have emailed us with a few minor adjustments that have to be made but other than that, everything they have looked at has been correct. When we get it back, we will have to advertise and have the second reading to pass it and have the new budget ready to go on July 1, 2021. We haven’t received any more road money yet even though we desperately need it. We have equipment that needs attention and several pieces of equipment that need to be replaced or updated. We have a lot of road issues that we haven’t had the funds to address yet as well as material we need such as culverts, road signs and blacktop. We are addressing calls as they come in but some are way out of budget range to address at this time.
We still receive calls every week on the garbage and abandoned buildings in the County. Within the next few weeks, I plan to organize a PRIDE meeting for our local committee and address these issues. I will advertise this meeting and publish it in the papers and on social medial. This will be where the rubber meets the road as we hope to get some kind of plan in place to address these issues. I will reach out to Eastern KY PRIDE and see if they can send someone to attend this meeting. Hopefully we can get some ideas on the table and start the process of cleaning up our County. One thing we are doing is trying to really boost our cardboard recycling program. We have a jail employee that takes one inmate out to businesses that want to participate and picks up cardboard weekly. A couple weeks ago we started picking up Town and Country Market in Annville, which has been a huge success. Our recycle program has bailed roughly 16,000 pounds of cardboard in 2 weeks. Town and Country has contributed to that amount greatly. This offsets the cost of operations at the Transfer Station and also keeps cardboard out of the landfill and back into the market after the recycle process is complete. We are hoping to se revenue increase from the recycle program as we go along. It’s an all-around win for all involved.
The Parks are also on my list of things to address this year. Parks in Jackson County bring in tourists, which in turn bring money for our local businesses. I know our local businesses are working hard to provide services and merchandise for our citizens and if more people are coming into Jackson County, then more businesses are being visited. I hope to have several small repairs complete in parks this year as well as some painting, mulch on the playgrounds and maybe some updated equipment. I really believe Flat Lick Falls will be a popular spot this year as usual. When the RV Campground is completed I expect another increase in visits as well. We could be in for a good year in Jackson County as far as travel goes. We plan to work hard to make sure it’s a good visit for anyone that comes.
Have a Blessed Week.
