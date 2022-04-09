Almost everyone of us that have lived anytime on this earth have received some kind of personal injury. Some injuries are severe and others are not so bad. Some instances of injuries are bad enough that they require physical therapy. Physical therapy is a distinct method that is used by professionals that will promote, maintain or restore health back to the previous state. These methods prove to work in many instances. Many times, when writing these reports, I talk about efforts we are engaging in to promote growth and development in Jackson County. It’s almost like we have been engaged in a community oriented physical therapy. We are lobbying for better infrastructure, industrial job growth, small business development and the list goes on. In order for physical therapy to work, a substantial effort must be given. I have noticed that many of our citizens are getting interested and involved in development efforts. Like therapy, time and effort matter. Once we get infrastructure in place, we can then become more attractive to retail businesses, recreation developers as well as investors of all sorts. Just like physical therapy, the work comes before the healing. I am always glad to report our efforts and will continue as we watch our County work towards becoming all we can be.
Legislatures are finishing up on Frankfort and the new budget will soon be finalized. We have some exciting opportunities within this budget and several projects will be happening in Jackson County if all goes as planned. I stay in contact with Legislatures year round and am always willing to meet with or be available when they call upon me for ideas and support. I feel that it is my duty to stay in contact with our Representatives and provide them with concerns and needs in our community. You never know what you can get until you ask. We have many ideas up in front of us that I feel confident will be good projects for our County. Besides lobbying for road money, we also lobby for opportunities, facilities, park improvements, equipment for EMS and First Responders as well as job development. It’s all a part of working to become better. Hard work still pays off, even better when it’s a community effort. Almost like physical therapy.
Have a blessed week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.