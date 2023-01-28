Jackson County has been fortunate the last few weeks to be able to escape some of the harshest weather many of our surrounding states and communities have been getting. We have had our ruff days but nothing like many of our neighbors. Winter can be long and there is not much going on as far as outside activities are concerned but it does give you a chance to do some planning for events of interest for the County. Backroads of Appalachia has some great events planned for our region this year. One is a cruise in event that will be happening every month beginning on April 1, 2023 in McKee at the Courthouse Square. The event will be held the first Saturday of every month from April-October. A Cruise In always draws the interest of car enthusiast from around our region and usually has a day filled with clean fun for the family. These events will be a block party type event which will include entertainment, food and fun. It is exciting to see cars of the past and present alike cruise in to the square for a day filled with fun. I will share times and more details the closer we get to April. I hope this is just one of the many community oriented events we will see this coming year.
At the last Fiscal Court meeting, the Court voted to purchase a 2009 Ford Ambulance for the County EMS. The purchase price was $42,000 and the money used to purchase was Opioid Settlement Money. I applied for this money with the State last year when a settlement was made in an ongoing lawsuit between the State and pharmaceutical companies on the opioid epidemic that was happening in the Country. In that particular case each State that was part of the ongoing suit would be eligible for settlement money and likewise each County that applied within their respective State was also eligible. Since we have seen our share of tragedy from Opioid abuse, I applied and we received $89,201.74 from that particular settlement. The guidelines for use of these funds are they have to be used to combat the ongoing opioid epidemic or to educate therein. Jackson County EMS has been on the frontlines of this battle ever since the start of it. They respond to every overdose call that comes in. The ambulance we purchased with this money is low miles, fully equipped with life saving equipment and comes ready to roll. The Jackson County Fiscal Court is glad to approve this purchase with these funds on order to put another important piece of emergency equipment in our community.
