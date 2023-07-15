I hope everyone enjoyed the Independence Day holiday we just came out of. I attended the celebration in the Annville Community on the 4th with my family and was impressed by the number of people that attended and participated. The Annville 4th of July Parade and Celebration Committee did a fantastic job organizing this community event. I always wondered what would happen when we got past the Covid pandemic and how our County would respond. It seems that community events are having participation now much like they used to before covid. That’s a welcome sight. It makes us look forward to the County Fair and other events that will be going on this year in Jackson County.
We were glad to see paving contractors get started on some of our county road projects. We have 7 roads that are being resurfaced in different areas of the County and 3 we are doing some spot patching on. Those road repairs are costing us around $933,000. Our complete road budget is 1.2 million per year. 2 of those roads we are paving with flex money from the state and 1 of them is a discretionary project funded by the state. That is roughly $300,000 altogether that they will pay this year for those roads to be paved. That leaves us with $600,000 plus that we have to come up with which is half of the total road fund budget. Before the state awards us money to resurface a road, it has to be scored by the Transportation Cabinet. They will send an engineer out to see how many houses are served by that road and the condition of existing pavement on that road. If it receives a high enough score then we will be awarded money to repair the road. If it doesn’t the we have to submit another one to be considered. I would love to see us receive more money to repair our roads but funds are limited as you can imagine. Still yet we will do our best to give as many roads attention as we can.
One thing that would help boost revenue in our county would be more jobs. We have the old Mid-South Electrics property on the States Economic Development Cabinet website listed as Shovel Ready which means a potential employer or investor could purchase the property and build a factory or major job provider. This is one of our main goals and will keep working towards it until we achieve it. Economic and Community development is a working progress. We appreciate the patience as we keep moving towards it. Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.