Americas Holiday. Independence Day, also called Fourth of July or July 4th, in the United States, the annual celebration of nationhood. It commemorates the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress on July 4, 1776. The Congress had voted in favour of independence from Great Britain on July 2 but did not actually complete the process of revising the Declaration of Independence, originally drafted by Thomas Jefferson in consultation with fellow committee members John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, Roger Sherman, and William Livingston, until two days later.
A little more history from some of our founding fathers is the story of John Adams. John Adams wrote a remarkable letter to his beloved wife Abigail on July 3, 1776. On the eve of what was to be Independence Day, Adams wrote, “I am apt to believe that (Independence Day) will be celebrated by succeeding generations as the great anniversary festival.” Adams went on to say exactly how he thought the day should be spent. Beginning as a man of faith, Adams says, “It ought to be commemorated as the day of deliverance, by solemn acts of devotion to God Almighty.” Furthermore, he continues, “It ought to be solemnized with pomp and parade, with shows, games, sports, guns, bells, bonfires, and illuminations, from one end of this continent to the other, from this time forward forevermore.”
It is safe to say that John Adams gave some great advice and many people have different types of get togethers and celebrations on July 4th. What are your plans? I hope you enjoying this time of freedom and celebrate with friends and family.
Have a blessed week and holiday.
