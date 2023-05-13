In the past couple of weeks, I have been in meetings and discussion with some potential companies that are looking at properties in Jackson County. I had a meeting several months ago with the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development officials asking for help with promoting industrial property here. They have been helping us share our current available property and get information out to what Jackson County has to offer as far as infrastructure and workforce availability is concerned. We haven’t gotten anything promised so far but have drawn some good interest. I am learning from every visit and meeting with companies that everyone has different needs as far as infrastructure and employees go. We hope that a company gives us a chance and brings new jobs to Jackson County.
Another vital part of every town is Small Businesses. We have several in Jackson County that offer a variety of products and services. On that subject if you are interested in starting a small business, the Small Business Administration has a variety of programs to help. They have loan programs, resources for writing business plans, market research and analysis, calculating startup costs as well information on how to launch, manage and grow your business. Actually, the first week of May is National Small Business Week around the Country.
Every year since 1963, National Small Business Week has been recognizing the critical contributions of America’s entrepreneurs and small business owners. More than half of Americans either own or work for a small business, and small businesses create about two-thirds of new jobs in the U.S. each year.
As part of National Small Business Week, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) highlights the impact of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and others from all 50 states and U.S. territories. We have a small business in Jackson County that won a Small Business of the year award this year in Jackson County. Congratulations to Greg and Readith Lakes on winning the “Home Based Business of the Year” award with their wonderful Bed and Breakfast, Clover Bottom Bed and Breakfast in northern Jackson County. We are proud to have this and several other places of lodging that have that special at home atmosphere here in Jackson County.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.