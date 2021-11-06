The past week in the Judges Office has been slow but consistent. We utilize times like this to address issues that generally take more time to resolve. For example, since we have the Memorandum Of Agreement with the State signed and executed for the Worthington Park Grant we were awarded, now we can begin to plan the scope of work for the project. We will need to order material, organize labor, prepare documentation and schedule work to begin based on what is needed to be completed first in the project. As the old saying goes, we have to get our ducks in a row. I would like to get as much work completed as possible on this project this winter in order to have everything completed before baseball and softball begin next Spring. I also want to have Flat Lick Falls RV project completed by the Spring as well. Camping is going to be nice at the Falls and I expect it to draw a crowd from several different areas.
Policies and Procedures are something else I have been working on lately. The landscape within State Government changes quite often so we have to monitor laws and policy to make sure our own policies agree with what the State requires of us. Every year in June the Fiscal Court is required to address our Administrative Code. I can, as Judge Executive, bring up the Administrative Code 12 months out of the year at a Fiscal Court meeting. We did bring up the Admin Code at our last Fiscal Court meeting and address “Time Off Work” as pertaining to Covid-19. That is just one example of how things can change that effect County policy. These things if left alone can be burdensome to deal with, that’s why I like to address them as they come along so we can solve any problems before they arise. That is just one of my many duties to ensure that County Government runs as efficiently as possible.
We finally got started on our paving for the year. We have been waiting on our contractors to get to us as they have been very busy this year. I hope to get as much paving done as possible before the snow starts flying. I have submitted several County roads to the State for paving that our Magistrates feel need addressed sooner rather than later. I hope to hear from this request soon. We are limited on what we can spend on paving with the costs of operation seeming to climb daily so we will ask for as much as the State is willing to give us. I expect to spend the next several months advocating for projects in our County. I will be in prayer and constant communication with officials hoping for good results. I will keep you informed as progress is made. Have a blessed week.
