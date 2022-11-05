When November rolls around there is 2 things that come to mind, Veterans Day and the General Election. Both are very important in Jackson County. I am proud to be able to say that I live in a community that is proud of our men and women that served this nation in the armed forces. The Veterans Memorial in McKee is one of the nicest in the State and our local Veterans take great pride in the maintenance of the sacred grounds. We have visitors that come through our town often that stop to view the memorial and always have something good to say about it. On Friday November 11th, the Veterans in our County can participate in ceremonies at the memorial and in several other places as well. Our local DAV Chapter here is one of the most active in the State and will go to any event they can possibly go to that involves our nations hero’s. I encourage everyone that has a Veteran in your family, Church, place of employment or anywhere else, to make sure you tell them and show them during the month of November, how much you appreciate their service.
The General Election is here. In-person, No-excuse, Absentee Early Voting before Election Day will be November 3rd - 5th, 2022 at the Courthouse and Bond Baptist Church. Election Day is Tuesday November 5th and there are 6 locations to vote at on Election Day. Those being, the McKee Courthouse, Sand Gap Fire Department, Pond Creek Fire Department, Grey Hawk Fire Department, Bond Baptist Church Fellowship Hall and Tyner Elementary School. The times to vote are from 6am to 6 pm. I encourage everyone to get out and vote. This is the chance to use your voice in our community. I appreciate the freedom that our Veterans have given us to be able to vote. Don’t take it for granted.
Have a blessed week
