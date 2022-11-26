A few months ago, we had the official ribbon cutting on Highway 30 in Tyner. It was then that the road naming ceremony was held and the signs for the Marie Radar Highway were installed. That particular day, we had the Governor and his senior advisor, Rocky Adkins, in attendance along with many other State and local officials as well as friends and family. I spoke with Governor Bashear and Rocky after the ceremony and they were very interested in the Old Midsouth Factory site. Their helicopter landed on the Midsouth site the day of the ceremony and they seemed impressed with the layout of the property. They both insisted that I reach out to them at a later date and discuss the potential that lot could have. I did just that and met with Rocky Adkins and the Secretary of the Cabinet for Economic Development as well as others at the Cabinet, on Monday November 14th. I took what information I had about the lot, our workforce numbers, infrastructure and other economic impact data. The meeting went well, and they are going to try and help us get that lot “Build Ready Certified”. If we can get that certification, it will be another tool in our toolbox to attract potential manufacturers. This lot is in a prime location for truck and workforce traffic and would be a great place for a company to build and offer some good jobs with competitive pay and benefits. I feel very hopeful that since we have the Governor and many other State and local leaders working with us on this project, we will hopefully see a new company come into Jackson County. Development don’t always happen overnight, but persistence still pays off.
Happy Thanksgiving to you and Yours! What a wonderful time of the year. I encourage everyone in the next few weeks to slow down and enjoy what we have been blessed with. If we were honest, we would all confess that we have more to be thankful for than we do to worry about. Sure, we live in tough times but there is always some good somewhere in the world, especially in our part of the world. In just a few weeks we will see Christmas on the square, hear carols sung and the Parade through town, lights on the trees, High School Basketball and many smiles on peoples faces. Small town life can’t be beat, when the seasons of thankfulness and giving come around.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.