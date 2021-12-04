One of my favorite subjects when I was in school was History. I was always drawn to things of the past. I remember as a Junior in High School we were going through the History of the American West around the time of Halloween. Our History teacher at the time offered extra credit for anyone that would participate in the schools dress up day costume contest, dressing up as someone we had been studying in class. I was always enthused with Wyatt Earp so I chose to dress up like Earp for the contest. I don’t know why but that always stuck out as a fond memory to me of my High School days. History is something that you learn from. History is important and even though there are many things in the History of society that we would rather forget, we don’t need to because if we don’t learn from those things, we are likely to repeat them. Jackson County, like every community, has as deep history. I was thinking about how so many things in our community have changed. It wasn’t too many years ago that Mid-South Electrics was going strong with close to 700 employees and the old sewing factories in McKee were working 300 plus employees. It seems as if almost overnight these businesses were gone. However, the resilience of our citizens has not gone anywhere. With the changing of infrastructure going towards the digital world, we have moved our focus of jobs towards those of virtual, technical or whatever the needs of potential employers are. We work with the Economic Development Cabinet and Workforce Development closely to stay on top of what businesses are looking for in employees and the skills they need from employees. History will tell you that when big investments come into a community, it comes in because that community is ready for it and has people ready to commit to the task at hand. The job market is diverse. The traditional jobs that everyone migrated up North to obtain 50 years ago are no longer the most prestigious jobs available anymore. Now, employers are willing to invest in those that commit. While serving as Judge Executive, I am committed to search every avenue for jobs for our citizens. The virtual job market has put over 700 Jackson Countians to work in the last 6 years. We can’t ignore that but we can grow on it. We do have prime commercial property available and advertised with Industrial marketers. We would love to see a big factory placed here and have the infrastructure to support it, but we also are committed to businesses that only need a limited staff. Every single job is important. History tells us that and has well proven that a community that invests in itself, thrives. My hope is that when I am old, Lord willing, I can tell my grandkids the story of how Jackson County became a place desired in Eastern Kentucky.
Have a blessed week
