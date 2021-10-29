It is a busy time within County Government. Property tax bills are out and I have noticed a lot of our citizens are taking advantage of paying before November 1st in order to receive a discount. The Sheriff’s office is the place you pay property taxes and is open Monday through Friday from 8-4. The office where you pay is in the front of the courthouse. If you come in to pay taxes and want to see me, I am in my office most days unless I am gone on County business. I would be glad for you to stop in with any ideas or concerns you have. I may not have the answer but will be glad to try and find it. This is the time of the year that I am usually looking at projects that we need support from our State Legislatures on. I spent time in Frankfort last week trying to find funding for the EMS building we desperately need to build. I am hopeful after meeting with leadership that we presented our need in a manner that will draw attention. Our ambulance service is at the top of our list for support and improvement and since we don’t have a Hospital or ER in the County, our ambulances are vital for transporting patients to receive help. After the world being in a global pandemic for almost 2 years, I believe healthcare is in the driver’s seat of all conversations. Buildings and roads are something we have to have State support on and I am committed to spending as much time as needed with legislatures in order to secure as many projects as possible.
I am the type of fellow that can’t sit still. I like to see progress. I have learned along the way that somethings just take time. I am hopeful that within the next couple of years we will be able to see the fruits of our labor. The improvements coming to our Parks especially will be great. I hope it gets our momentum headed in the right direction. I don’t believe there is enough money to fund everything we would want to do immediately, so we must take things one project at a time. One at a time we will work to make Jackson County better.
Lastly, I want to remind everyone that Trick or Treat for Jackson County will be on Saturday October 30, from 5-8 pm. I have heard of several places where people will be set up for “Trunk or Treat” from their vehicles so keep your eyes open for information on that in different areas. I know the kids are excited and we will work to make Trick or Treat as safe as possible.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.