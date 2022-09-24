Things are looking up in Jackson County. I have been in several meetings in the last couple weeks. It seems like as soon as the County Fair was over I went into overtime in my schedule. There is a lot of positive activity in the County right now with tourism, community development and interest. We have opportunities on the Horizon. The equipment for the Splashpad at 89 Park will be here in the next few weeks. There is also a dry playground that is will be constructed there as well. Those will be good to see up and ready. I was hoping to have it ready this year but it will be nice knowing it’s coming for next Summer. The lights and poles are in for Worthington Park. As soon as we get the supplies in to install them, we will be ready to proceed with that project. We are getting ready to bid a playground for Flat Lick Falls Park. This will be a nice addition to the Campground and facilities there. Sand Gap Park got a resurfaced parking lot and we have some potential projects on the horizon for Gray Hawk Park. The Big Hill Welcome Center is going to be opening soon on the weekends to house the “Backroads of Appalachia” tourism initiative. This new initiative will bring many visitors into Jackson County every week throughout the year. The off roaders, wagon and saddle club and tourism in general is growing leaps and bounds in Jackson County. We like to see growth in our hometown. It brings a great atmosphere to our citizens.
Every community has a lot of similarities and diversities. When we can build upon those values and strengths that come from those qualities, we can see something for everyone. We have the fastest broadband internet available, but still have that backcountry feel that many people look for. You have the opportunity to live as remotely as you would like or as close to town as you want in Jackson County. We have the new Highway 30 open that will only expand opportunities for our citizens as well as our neighboring Counties. We have a lot going in the right direction and we only want to keep that going. In the next 2 weeks I have to be in several more meetings. When groups are meeting, things are happening. It doesn’t happen as quick as you would like sometimes, but Rome wasn’t built in a day. We are ready when opportunity comes.
Have a blessed week.
