What would make people want to visit Jackson County? What do we have to offer? Here are a few reasons. Jackson County, Kentucky is a place of superb natural beauty. One fourth of Jackson County is Daniel Boone National Forest (56,000 acres), making it representative of Eastern Kentucky’s unique Appalachian topography, wildlife, and heritage. It is a place of rural simplicity and hidden treasures; a place of proud traditions and exciting vision. Jackson County is the birthplace of the Grand Ole Opry star “Stringbean” Akemon, and the site of the annually reenacted Battle of Big Hill, the Civil War skirmish that led to the Battle of Richmond in Madison County. Jackson County is home to some of the state’s most beautiful and accessible attractions and recreation spots such as Flat Lick Falls Park and RV Campground, S-Tree Campground, Turkey Foot Campground, and the centermost trailhead (located in the county seat, McKee) of the historic Sheltowee Trace. We're not a county of fancy tourist towns; just a bunch of honest folks who love the peaceful simplicity of rural living and easy to talk too. Enjoying nature and the relaxation it brings when you stop to see it.
Jackson County also has a big adventure tourism factor. Jackson County Off-Roader Association (JCORA) was established in March 2018. The purpose of this association is to first, promote an interest in Off-Road Vehicles. Second, to promote and develop good fellowship and sportsmanship among fellow Off-Road Vehicle riders. Thirdly, to help Jackson County grow financially and promote the Jackson County Trail Town and Tourism. JCORA has approximately 100 members and routinely host club rides for members to get together and explore scenic trails that only Jackson County has to offer. S-Tree Tower, Horse Lick, and Rock Lick are just a few of the places that we all love to trail ride. We always plan a short stop at the creeks for the kids to play, throw rocks, and for the adults to stretch their legs and fellowship with other riders. The club also promotes an annual auction and benefit ride for which all proceeds go the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. JCORA is all about family, making new friends, and reuniting with old friends who all share the same interest … OFF-ROADING!
JCORA has a monthly meeting the second Thursday of each month and we would like to invite everyone to attend. Meetings begin at 7:00pm directly after the Trail Town Meeting.
Jackson County is growing in all areas right now because the people that live, work and volunteer here believe it is a place to be sought after in the world today. The Jackson County Fair has proven that by the attendance growth in the past 8 years. We believe in family values, helping one another and southern hospitality. I pray we continue to be blessed as we have.
Have a blessed week.
