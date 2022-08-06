Summer break is winding down and soon we will see School busses on the road as kids are heading back to school. Time seems to be going by fast and it’s feels like school was just dismissed for the year. Here we are dawning another school year for our future leaders and citizens in Jackson County. Our hopes are that this year is very successful for our students and that opportunities are plentiful for expanded education as well as technology training for careers and future employment. I want to remind everyone to please be aware when heading out of the morning or evening. Watch for busses and children standing or walking beside the roads. Give yourself extra time on your commute so that any unexpected delays can be accounted for. Safety on the roads is a number one concern in County Government and in order for us to be a safe community, it takes everyone doing their part. “Heads Up, Phone Down” is the campaign going on throughout the State right now and it is a good one. Distracted drivers cause more accidents than any other. Wait until you’re parked to respond to that text message. An accident that could have been avoided or prevented can cause extra grief to everyone involved. Your life, our children’s lives and every life, is worth paying extra attention to. Please be aware while driving.
Failing equipment continues to be a major problem and concern for County Government. We have several pieces of road equipment that needs replaced but we just don’t have the money to replace them. It seems like everything is breaking down at one time. This has also created problems with road maintenance requests. We have 3 tractors that are all down at one time. This has put us behind on roadside mowing. Tree limbs and weeds growing out in the road are things we address with right of way and visibility issues this time of year but our big slope mowers are giving us problems as well. I tell you this to say that I have the task of trying to figure out a solution to our equipment problems and to let you know that we will get to maintenance requests as soon as we can. Inflation in our nation and the cost of living going up affects County Government operations like it does every citizen. The price of everything going up makes efficiency in operations a task to figure out. The solution lies between scaling back everyday operations to working with less manpower. We will figure it out, it will just take time. In the meantime, please be patient with us when you report a road issue that needs addressed.
Have a blessed week.
