Changes happen in society almost daily. Whether it is something to do with culture, finances, leadership, personal, family oriented etc., life is constantly changing. This also applies to local Government. For example, Grant opportunities come and go, legislation is passed that affects the way we operate, funding for services goes up and down and the list goes on. In order to keep up with what is changing, we are often invited to conferences, training sessions and meetings of special interest. This past week myself and members of the Fiscal Court participated in the joint summer conference of the Kentucky Magistrates and Commissioners Association and the Kentucky County Judge Executive Association. In these meetings we learned of many things going on in various areas of the state. One program we were able to gain some good information on is a grant program coming to our region through House Bill 9 that will give us opportunities at several different types of grants. The following information was given to us on House Bill 9;
By now, hopefully you are aware that your County has been designated by the Federal Government, through the Inflation Reduction Act, as a “Priority Energy Community”. This designation comes with Grant Funding benefits. In the United States coal mining employment fell from more than 175,000 in 1985 to roughly 40,000 in 2020, with close to 15% of remaining workers now at or approaching retirement age. The IRA legislation created a task force, the Interagency Working Group, which is focusing federal investments in areas with high concentrations of coal-dependent jobs, addressing the immediate needs of coal mining and power plant communities. 41 Counties in Kentucky have received this designation and those are:
West Kentucky (Region prioritized 6th Nationally): Ballard, Breckinridge, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Crittenden, Fulton, Graves, Grayson, Hickman, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Todd, Union, and Webster
East Kentucky (Region prioritized 2nd Nationally): Bell, Breathitt, Carter, Clay, Elliott, Floyd, Harlan, Jackson, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Morgan, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Wolfe.
In response to the Federal initiative, the KY State Legislature passed HB 9 in 2023, setting up a framework for Counties to apply for these grants. The program will be administered by the Kentucky Department for Local Government and will prioritize public benefit projects in 41 counties that have seen significant energy job losses. We will work through our Area Development District to see what type of projects qualify and what we can do with this grant money. We hope that our County can benefit from these grants. We are excited for tis opportunity.
Have a blessed week
