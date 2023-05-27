The tourism potential in Jackson County continues to grow. I am seeing many of our citizens invest in Bed and Breakfast type lodging offering friendly smiles and warm southern hospitality. The reason they are investing is people are traveling to places like Jackson County looking for the adventure type tourism that is offered in our community. Just last week our EM Director Jamie Strong went to assist a traveling motorist that had stuck his Ford Bronco on a frequently traveled trail. He told Jamie that he was checking out all the hype that was being discussed about our area. His family was planning a trip here and would definitely be back. They were from Nicholasville. That is just one of the many stories we hear of people liking what they are seeing in Jackson County. We want to expand on that momentum. The Fiscal Court is looking into hiring a tourism director because of the interest that we are seeing. This person would be a cheerleader for businesses and industry here as well as attend local and regional events to promote Jackson County. We plan to send out requests for resumes for that position as soon as we determine the list of job requirements and duties for that position.
The school year is winding down and many awards ceremonies and graduation ceremonies are coming up this week. I want to take a minute to extend congratulations to every student that is graduating this year from High school all the way down to pre-school. I still believe our Children are our greatest asset in our community. I see many of them engaged in many different roles already and they are well on their way to becoming great contributors to society. I applaud each of you for your education accomplishments and those that are leaving High school with career ready and college ready certificates. I write many letters of support for our kids when asked and am proud to do so. We believe in each of you and pray that your next steps lead you to the dream you are chasing. Thank you to each of you for being a vital person to Jackson County.
Have a blessed week
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.