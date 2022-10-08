As the Month of September comes to a close, we are reminded that as Fall comes on, seasons are changing. September is always a busy month in Jackson County. The County Fair, Labor Day and many other local and regional events are going on in September. September is also Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. This year like years past, I signed a proclamation declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. That is the least we can do to honor the kids and families that are fighting battles every day with cancer. We pray and think of those in that fight often. We support you and are here for you.
We have been very busy the last couple of weeks in the Judges Office. The transition from Summer to Fall has not slowed us down. The projects we have been working on, Splashpad Park, Flat Lick Falls, Worthington Park, Tourism Expansion, Welcome Center and the list goes on are still moving forward. The permit to begin on the Splashpad has been approved by the State. As soon as equipment is in, we can begin construction. The supplies to install the new lights at Worthington Park are ordered. That project should be complete by next years little league season. I am meeting this week with companies about playground designs at Flat Lick Falls. We have a basketball court designed for that park as well. Tourism is growing leaps and bounds here. We official joined the State trail system and are a part of a Regional push for outdoor adventure tourism. The Welcome Center is now up and running on the weekends. The new name is Freedom Ridge Welcome Center. This is lead by Eric Hubbard and “Backroads of Appalachia” which Jackson County is a big part of. Freedom Ridge is a Jackson County route that draws motor clubs and riders into Jackson County. The Welcome Center is the point of contact that provides information about our county. All of this has happened within the last couple of weeks and we don’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.
In the next several weeks I have meetings in several areas of the State. I have made connections with so many people in the past 8 years that I believe in the long run will be instrumental to the development of projects in Jackson County. Projects don’t happen overnight and development takes long term commitments. I have learned in my time as Judge to not be backwards about asking for support for projects. I believe these meetings I attend and committees I serve on will be beneficial to our community as we continue to grow in Jackson County. Its and honor to represent us in the places that I am fortunate to do so. I don’t know everything but do believe an effort not given is one lost. I will always do my best to give a good effort for our citizens.
Have a blessed week
