The week of the Jackson County Fair has arrived. This is the time of year where citizens from all areas of our County and visitors from other Counties come to enjoy the festivities planned this week in downtown McKee. The entertainment lined up this year is great. There will be something fun for all ages to enjoy. With Covid being very present in our communities right now I don’t expect as many people to be present at this year’s fair. I have had some ask me if we had considered cancelling the Fair this year. We have a Fair Board that has planned, fundraised, lined up entertainment and organized events very strategically this year. The events scheduled are in an outdoor setting so there will be plenty of room for social distancing. This should help prevent the spread of sickness. There will be hand sanitizer in several places and bring a face covering if you would like. In order to cancel an event like the County Fair, you would need several week’s notice. We have sponsors that have been very generous in their respective contributions to the fair and entertainers that are still planning to come. The Fair Board is confident we can still have a safe, fun Fair with everyone’s help. The Jackson County Fair Board gets together just a few weeks after the Fair is over to start planning for the next years Fair. They meet on almost a weekly basis. With all the planning, funding, advertising and sponsorships provided, it would be a task to just cancel the Fair. If you feel unsafe being out right now that’s completely understandable. We are praying that this pandemic soon ends. We want everyone to enjoy the Fair but we also want you to do what you feel is best for your respective health and your family. We pray this year’s Fair can be a bright spot in the middle of such a hard time in society.
The possibilities of community growth are something we are always thinking on. I have been in contact with representatives from the Census Bureau this past week. It looks like our population number is going to be 12,995 from the 2020 Census. That number is down about 450 people from the 2010 Census. Considering the decline in Eastern Kentucky population in general, that number is pretty good. Some Counties in our region lost up to 14% of their population. This means Jackson County has held a steady ground in an economy that has been challenged by the loss of coal and other major job producers in our area. I believe one of the main reasons we have seen our County stay steady in population is the availability of broadband internet and the jobs it has created in Jackson County. PRTC made an investment in infrastructure that has really proved to be an asset in job and economic growth for our County. Fiber to the home eliminated many challenges for those seeking steady income for their family. Working from home 10 years ago may have seemed unusual but now seems to fit the realm of normal. This is especially good in a public health emergency like we have seen the last 17 months. As times continue to change and new economic opportunities prevent themselves, we will continue to seek ways to see our community grow. Our future generations deserve our time and devotion to seeing development in every area available. In the coming year, we hope to shift gears into drive on many projects that have been parked for various reasons. The Fiscal Court will continue to lobby Legislatures, attend trainings and work together with who we can to see Jackson County grow.
Have a blessed week.
