How does Jackson County grow? I have been in many meetings, conferences, planning sessions, development talks etc. with officials from neighboring Counties and States that ask the same question about their respective community. How do we grow? Every community is unique and has something they can use for a foundation. For example, tourism. We have 56,000 acres of National Forest that draw adventure seekers and that could be a foundational piece for growth. It doesn’t mean it has to all be tourism related but it gets the conversation started and sometimes the door opened for another possibility. I recently read an article that the EPA published that gave some input and ideas for such a question. It stated the following;
“Small towns and rural communities throughout the United States are looking for ways to strengthen their economies, provide better quality of life, and build on local assets. Many rural communities and small towns are facing challenges, including rapid growth at metropolitan edges, declining rural populations, and loss of farms and working lands.
Slow-growing and shrinking rural areas might find that their policies are not bringing the prosperity they seek, while fast-growing rural areas at the edge of metropolitan regions face metropolitan-style development pressures.
Smart growth strategies can help rural communities achieve their goals for growth and development while maintaining their distinctive rural character.
- Planning where development should or should not go can help a rural community encourage growth in town, where businesses can thrive on a walkable main street and families can live close to their daily destinations.
- Policies that protect the rural landscape help preserve open space, protect air and water quality, provide places for recreation, and create tourist attractions that bring investments into the local economy.
- Policies that support walking, biking, and public transit help reduce air pollution from vehicles while saving people money.
In short, we need to use what we have available and grow from that. If we could start by cleaning up Main Street and addressing the areas that need addressed in McKee, we could maybe spark enthusiasm in the entire County to do the same thing. Myself, Mayor Stidham and Representative Truett have been having this conversation and are working on planning an event to do just that. We may not be suitable for some of the bigger box stores that are in the rural areas but we can have better ourself by promoting and building off what we already have.
What about Jobs? Infrastructure is important and we have that in place. We have to have the people to fill the jobs however when they come open. That can be a challenge for any small community but I believe if we could sell what we have to the right company we can have substantial job growth. I am working with the Economic Development Cabinet in Frankfort to try and get a potential job provider on the old MidSouth Electrics site in Annville. They are working with us to promote that property. I realize we live in a generation that wants to see the quickest results, however, Job and Community growth takes time and dedication from the people that live and commute therein. It can be a long process but we want our future generations here to have more opportunities so we will continue working until that happens.
Have a blessed week
