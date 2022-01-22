On Thursday January 13th, Governor Andy Beshear gave his budget address for the upcoming budget of the Commonwealth of Kentucky. He highlighted keys issues that concern the State, things such as Education funding, retirement funds, hero pay, pay increases for State Police and communications workers, raises for all public school employees, infrastructure improvements, health and safety issues still pending from the ongoing pandemic as well as many other issues that need addressed throughout the Commonwealth. The General Assembly had already drafted a budget and will more than likely be working with the Governor to work out issues that they disagree on in the next few weeks. I plan to be available to provide any local input that is needed from our respective communities if called upon to do so. I am looking forward to seeing what is ahead for local communities in this upcoming budget. We have many projects we will be seeking help with funding on and want to be included in any conversation to do so. We have some wonderful local State Legislators and we work well together. I was in attendance at the Capitol that Thursday night for the Governors address. On Tuesday January 12th I received a call from Senate President Robert Stivers Office and was invited to open the Ceremony of the Governor’s budget address with an invocation. I was honored to be asked to do so and gladly participated in that evening’s ceremonies. I am prayerful that 2022 will be full of opportunities for our State and County.
Let’s Go Lady Generals and Generals!! I am proud to be a JCHS alumni and want to say congratulations on the awesome year you are having! Academics, Athletics, Clubs, Departments as well as Special Groups we are proud of all of you and your achievements. All of our schools, for that matter, are excelling and we see you and are here to support you. JCHS Lady Generals, you earned a 13th region all A Championship last week and we are very proud of you! The effort you show on the court and off has not gone unnoticed. Congratulations from myself, my staff and the Fiscal Court. Let’s Go!!!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.