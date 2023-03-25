It’s a busy time in the Commonwealth right now. Legislators are in the final stretch of this year’s session and many groups and organizations are rallying for or against proposed legislation. Many projects are up for funding and consideration and groups are pushing to see that projects are prioritized. The same things are happening on a Federal level as well. I want to discuss today one of the projects we have been fortunate to be considered for on a Federal level. The last 8 years we have looked for a way to save the old jail building and make something useful for our community out of that historic building. This has led us down many avenues looking for funding. Groups such as the Jackson County Developmental Association, Jackson County Tourism, The Historical Society and others have tried to not much avail. We applied for a Brownsfield grant and was able to do some evaluation on the property but nothing to preserve and develop with. I went as far as contacting the Department of Corrections and inquire if that building could be brought up to code in order to hold local inmates, recovery candidates or anyone else so we could house all paying inmates in the new jail but that idea was quickly shut down. The short answer was that building would never be approved for any kind of inmate service. In 2022 Jackson County Tourism and the Developmental Association started looking into a grant that was made available to communities within the 5th Congressional district. We wanted a project that would make the old jail useful as well as bring some opportunity to the City and County. The Grant we decided to pursue is called an Economic Development Initiative Grant (EDI). It was titled the Jackson County Business Incubator project. The EDI is used for the purposes, and in amounts, specified for Community Project Funding/Congressionally Directed Spending. The grant will enable us to make the Old Jail into a working building for those interested in learning how to start a small business as well as double as a hub for our ever-growing Tourism industry. For example, we will be collaborating with the High School and students who are interested in becoming entrepreneurs and let them run some type of model small business such as a coffee shop, designer business etc. in the building. The plan also includes plans to update and renovate the courtyard in front of the old Jail. This will include food truck parking for community events, an outdoor stage that will be used for venues taking place in the City and some picnic style seating. For example, Backroads of Appalachia is planning a cruise in the first Saturday of every month all the way through October of this year and we plan to have live music and food trucks at those events. The outdoor stage will enable a better venue for that type of entertainment. All in all, it’s a really good project for our City and County. We hoping this type of project will breathe some life and interest into the City of McKee and the County.
Why this project with this pot of money? Projects that are available for funding with Economic Development Initiative money have to have an economic driver. Since the old jail will be a place where small businesses can get resources to start that falls under that criteria. In other words, it needs to create jobs. We asked about a project like a County Fairgrounds. Even though that is a community project and the Fair is the biggest event in the County, it doesn’t create jobs. A community center is something we’ve been asked about as well. I like that idea but we would have to prove how we could sustain it and with our population being smaller than most in the State, we would have a difficult time proving that. We have many things we would love to see here and in time hopefully we can reach those goals but until we do we need to work on what is attainable and sustainable. I appreciate the hard work of the Tourism Committee, Developmental Association and Congressman Rogers staff on helping us secure the funding this grant provides for our Community.
