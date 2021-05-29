I receive requests at various times from organizations, individuals and those within the business sector asking for help getting information to the Community. These requests range anywhere from employment opportunities, volunteer needs to just requests for general information of a certain subject. This week I received a request that really got my attention. Every so often, you will see the Bloodmobile truck in Jackson County for community blood drives. Even though this is normal, this time the need is more severe. I copied the email I received from the Central KY Blood Center this week. Dianne Wheeler from KBC says, “Since March 24th when KBC sent out a critical appeal for blood to the Media, we have been operating with only a half day blood supply. This is the first in my 16-year career that I have experienced a critical shortage for this length of time. Please spread the word and help us get donors. The need is great and critical. All donors will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR and receive a limited-edition KBC ballcap (while supplies last)!”That’s serious. We all realize the importance of blood. It’s life in our veins and we can’t live without it. Maybe you have given blood before or maybe you have not, either way this is our opportunity as a community to help our society in a major way. The blood drive will be held on Friday June 4, 2021 from 11-4 at the McKee Baptist Church Fellowship Hall on Water Street in McKee. Please share this date and spread the word. I’m sure COVID has had something to do with blood donations being interrupted so this is the time to make a donation. You may win a car if you do.
I post job listings from time to time on my Judge Executive Facebook page. Industry is finally starting to pick back up and jobs are becoming available in many places. With that we are starting to see a lot of interest in our industrial park. Of course, this has been one of our main focus points since 2015. We want as many jobs here as possible. Good jobs grow and develop good communities. I am in contact with someone almost weekly trying to market and help develop Jackson County. I believe that soon we will see that happen. It maybe a little at a time but we will count every single new job a success. Just about every place of business is needing help in some area. Some places will hire minors as well so this could be a good opportunity for our younger population to learn the value of hard work. I have found that hard work can be much more enjoyable when you like what you do for a living. I can’t remember a time prior to this one, where you could basically find a position in about any type of work you can imagine. Don’t let circumstances or fear hold you back, you can succeed in a career when you put your mind to it. Now is the time.
We have started the final stage of construction at the Flat Lick Falls Park. All of our parks draw a lot of interest, but Flat Lick seems to draw the most. The RV Camping addition I believe will be a big hit. RV sales were setting records in the US last year so I anticipate we will have several visitors. Actually, I am already trying to plan another section of RV Spots at the park. We maybe able to use some of the Rescue Act money to expand that park since travel and tourism is an allowable expense. The possibilities we may have in all our parks excite me. I’d love to improve and expand all of them. I hope to speak more about this at a later date. In the meantime, I would like to see if there is any interest within our community of anyone becoming a Campground Host at Flat Lick Falls. You would need your own RV or Camper and would need to be able to live in it at the Park. If you are interested, please call my office at 606-287-8562 Monday thru Friday from 8 am to 4 pm and ask for Judge Gabbard.
Have a blessed week.
