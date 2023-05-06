We have entered into May wide open with projects in our parks taking top priority. We are making a lot of headway with Worthington Park and the light installation on the lower and upper fields. We will soon have our new bleachers in and will be doing some paving around the bleacher and concession stand area. We are looking into some improvements that could be done to the tennis court as well. Flat Lick will have a basketball goal up soon and we are looking into a playground for that park as well. Gray Hawk and Sand Gap have great walking tracks at these parks as well as shelters that are used weekly. We are also looking into new signage for the Parks. Recreation and tourism are on the up for Jackson County and we are building off that momentum.
The KY Transportation Cabinet has a new program out that I plan to participate in that will give us guidance on how to prepare for upcoming projects on our roads and sidewalks. KYTC's Complete Streets, Roads and Highways program provides guidance for transportation planning organizations and agencies to promote equitable and safe roadway designs that prioritize safety, convenience and comfort for all road users. The Complete Streets manual, released in 2022, represents the first update in 20 years of Kentucky’s pedestrian and bicycle travel policy.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said a complete street is safe and accommodating for all users. Its design can vary according to land use, corridor characteristics and types of travelers who are expected to use it. As a concept, it also can be adapted for all types of communities – urban, suburban, small town and rural. Implementation may include a dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists, such as bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), sidewalks, crosswalks, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, roadway reconfigurations and roundabouts.
“Historically, streets, roads and highways were designed around cars and trucks. Today, our transportation planners and designers approach their tasks holistically, taking the needs of all users into account and building accordingly,” Secretary Gray said.
To elevate the state’s safety and equity priority, Secretary Gray signed an official order outlining KYTC’s policy to meet needs of all users and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act when planning, building, rehabilitating and maintaining all state-maintained streets and roads. The users include motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, transit and freight, benefitting people of all ages and abilities.
We have seen an elevation in pedestrians and bicycle traffic on our roads in Jackson County. I feel we could benefit from this program. There are grants available for certain transportation alternatives through KYTC that will help us identify and find funding for areas we feel the need for sidewalks and pathways.
Have a blessed week
