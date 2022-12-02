I hear from many of our citizens every week that have ideas, concerns and suggestions on what can make Jackson County a better place to live, work and visit. We have many community-minded people that have some great ideas that I would love to see come to pass sometime in the future. Some suggestions are possible, and some are more of a longshot because of our location and population size. Investments on a local as well as regional level must be made in order to bring some stages of development to pass. We will keep working to better ourselves as time goes along. One thing we all can agree on is that we want the best for our Children. This isn’t just concerning job opportunities, entertainment options and development. The top of our list is the health and wellbeing of our children. I believe our children are our greatest asset. If they are, then we need to do our best to promote their safety. One concern that has been mentioned to me recently is the increase in vaping among our children. This is concerning for several reasons but specifically because some vapes are getting lined intentionally with illegal and sometimes deadly drugs. I have heard of several kids becoming deathly ill because of vape use that were lined with these substances. Some teenagers and preteens may try vaping and not realize what they are taking in their bodies. Kids want to fit in, and peer pressure can often result in a child making a poor decision. Legislators can pass laws and Judges can hand down sentences on people that intentionally do these things but encouraging your child to stay away from drugs, vapes and vaping altogether, ultimately starts at home. You have the first and most often the best line of defense. I have included some recent research from the Addiction Resource Website that may help start a conversation between you and your children about the danger associated with vaping.
With vaping use on the rise among young people in the U.S, it’s important for the public to be aware of potential dangers of vape use, including illegal vapes that have been laced with fentanyl. Fentanyl is a powerful drug that can be lethal in small amounts.
Dangers Of Fentanyl-Laced Vapes
Amid a rise in drug overdose deaths linked to fentanyl, schools and local authorities are sending notifications to parents warning of vaping devices laced with the powerful opioid drug.
Vaping use among teens, also known as e-cigarette use, has been on the rise. From 2017 to 2019, the share of 12th grade students who reported vaping nicotine in the U.S. more than doubled.
And while nicotine, common in vaping devices, poses its own health risks to young people, vaping fentanyl on purpose or accidentally could be lethal, due to its very high potency.
What Is Fentanyl?
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid and central nervous system depressant that’s 80 to 100 times stronger than morphine, and about 50 times more potent than heroin.
Although it can be legally prescribed for pain, fentanyl is also illegally manufactured and sold on the street, where it is sometimes added to counterfeit pills, vapes, and other illicit drugs.
This addition of fentanyl to vaping devices is dangerous. Even a small amount of fentanyl — ingested orally, snorted, injected, or vaped — carries a risk of fatal opioid overdose.
Where Is Fentanyl Being Found In Vapes?
The concern is greatest among high school students, millions of whom report current e-cigarette use, according to the CDC.
A school superintendent in Eldridge, Iowa confirmed the confiscation of a vaping device with THC and fentanyl at a high school in the Quad Cities area in February.
In Pennsylvania, a local school administration also reported confiscating three vape pens that tested positive for fentanyl or heroin.
In the aftermath of that confiscation, a school official told local news that fentanyl-related overdoses linked to laced vape liquid are rising throughout the country.
How Do You Know If Your Vape Is Laced With Fentanyl?
Any vaping device that is bought illegally — whether through a friend, a drug dealer, or online — carries a risk for containing ingredients beyond what is marketed to you.
That is, a person may vape a device believing the vaping liquid contains only cannabis, but in fact could also carry other drugs, like heroin or fentanyl — both of which are addictive opioids.
Symptoms of fentanyl exposure may include:
slow or difficult breathing
sedation
disorientation
dizziness
slow pulse
low blood pressure
loss of consciousness
These symptoms can be signs of a potential fentanyl overdose. This can be treated with Narcan (naloxone) if the medicine is administered quickly.
If someone you know is showing signs of fentanyl overdose after vaping, call 911 right away.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.