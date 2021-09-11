The Jackson County Fair Board has once again outdone themselves. I have heard some great feedback from this past weekend. The entertainment and atmosphere were great. The Parade was outstanding this year. Who better to be Grand Marshal than Darrell Combs. Darrell has put countless hours in his 20 years of service to the parks in Jackson County. Many of you may not realize just what dedication Darrell has shown to our County. Before we had the availability of inmate labor, Darrell mowed, painted, cleaned and expanded every park in Jackson County. Working along side a Park Board that still has some of the original members today and Ms. Judy Schmitt, who has been responsible for writing grants and building almost every County Park, Darrell brought a passion to Park care that is second to none. If every citizen cared for this County the way Darrell cared for our parks, we wouldn’t have a litter problem or illegal dumping of any kind in Jackson County. He loves them that good. Hats off to you Darrell, you have served us very well. Thank you to the hardworking members of the Jackson County Fair Board. They are always very unselfish and open minded when selecting a Grand Marshal for the County Parade. Once again you have gone above and beyond what I expected. Thank you.
What’s next for Jackson County? Labor Day weekend is not only the time set aside for the County Fair, it’s also a reminder that Fall is fast approaching. I was hoping we would already have the most of our roads we had submitted for paving done but unfortunately, we haven’t. The Contractors are trying to get to us, but they have a lot of work going on. We still have several weeks of good weather left but the sooner we can get started the better. Every County Fiscal Court that I know of lobbies for more transportation money. We have more road repairs needed than we have money to address them with. I know some of you probably think we are just making excuses, but we would love nothing more than to be able to smooth up every road we have. I am honest when I say we are trying our best. I plan to attend what sessions we are allowed to attend in Legislature this coming year. If we can find another revenue source, we would be glad to address it from a Fiscal Court standpoint. Until then we will do the best with what we have.
With the weather soon to be changing I want to remind our readers that we have some very beautiful landscape in Jackson County. If you have ever been in Pigeon Forge during the Fall of the year it doesn’t take long to figure out that the leaves changing draws many visitors. The hills of Jackson County get just as beautiful and many of those sites are very easily found during the Fall of the year. I encourage you to take pictures this fall of the changing foliage and post them on social media. It may just attract some tourists that will spend money with our local businesses while they are in the County. We all can do a little when it comes to helping Jackson County grow. You may have the perfect picture to draw a crowd this year. I encourage you to give it your best shot. Have a Blessed week.
