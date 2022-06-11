The 89 Park splashpad project took another important step in the right direction last week. On Tuesday May 31, 2022, the Fiscal Court met for a special called meeting. We had previously advertised requesting bids for the project and had details laid out on what kind of splash park we wanted to construct. The splashpad is a joint project between The Fiscal Court and the City of McKee. The only contractor that requested a bid pack and placed a bid was DWA Recreation. The packet detailed a request for a 2400 square foot ADA compliant splash park with 10 different water sprayers and fixtures, as well as all the equipment, concrete and building to house the water works equipment. The Fiscal Court reviewed the bid and specs proposed and awarded the project to DWA recreation. The total costs of the splashpad upon completion is $179,449.00. When we advertised for bids, we also requested bids for a regular playground to go at the park along with the splashpad. That packet detailed a playground that is ADA compliant, has 2 slides, tunnels, climbing rails and covers a 40x32 area. The bid placed for the playground was $44,781.52 installed. The total project costs will be $224,230.52 for both completed areas. The cost will be split between the City of McKee and the County and we will be using the next round of American Rescue Plan Act monies to pay for the project. There will also be a joint account setup between the City and County for maintenance of the splash pad. We have already informed DWA that they were the winning bidders and they have ordered the equipment for the park. The equipment will take 6-8 weeks to get here but we hope that construction can begin soon while we are waiting for the equipment to come in. We also have some updates to complete on the restrooms and shelter at the 89 Park while we wait. Once this is completed, it will be the first of its kind in Jackson County and we hope not the last.
Flat Lick Falls Campground is now open and live on the website. To book a campsite you will need to go to www.bookmycampsite.com. Search for Flat Lick falls and follow the instructions. The cost of an improved RV site with water and electric hookups is $35 per night and the costs for a primitive camping tent site is $10 per night. The campsites are reservation only. We have 8 RV sites and 6 Tent sites that are reservable. To reserve the Shelter you will still need to call my office at 606-287-8562. We still have some improvements to make and equipment such as picnic tables, fire rings and a basketball goal to install but the sites are ready to be used. The restrooms at Flat Lick Falls have showers in them for camper convenience as well. We have a building bought that we are waiting to be delivered that we will use for a campground office but until it does you are welcome to contact me with any questions.
