When you come into Jackson County on any of our major routes, you may notice a sign that says “Work Ready Community in Progress”. A Kentucky Work Ready Community certification is a measure of a county's workforce quality. It is an assurance to business and industry that the community is committed to providing the highly-skilled workforce required in today's competitive global economy. Through this effort, Kentucky communities can assess their own workforce strengths and follow a process to become certified as Work Ready or Work Ready in Progress. The Kentucky Work Ready Community program has the ability to transform a community. It encourages counties to take a credible inventory of the current and future workforce, identify the gaps and carry out strategies to achieve a more knowledgeable, trained workforce. The Criteria to obtain and sustain a Work Ready status is diverse. It involves everything from High School graduation rates to a percentage of available and trained workforce. We have a committee that was formed in 2017 that constructed and presented the application. This committee is made up of myself, Jackson Energy representatives, PRTC representatives, employees from the Jackson County Board of Education, Mitchell Ball, IDA director, as well as business owners and leaders. Last week our committee met to start the paperwork to request an extension in obtaining the full Work Ready status. There is a 5 year deadline when going from an “In Progress” County to a full “Work Ready” County. We are at the deadline and like many other communities we were set back by the Covid-19 pandemic. I expect to be granted the 2 year extension which will give us time to update our statistics and numbers. Becoming a full certified Work Ready community is a long, drawn out process which will take a lot of work but will be another tool in our toolbox to draw economic and industrial growth in Jackson County.
Industrial and Economic growth is something we work at frequently. The future is uncertain in many areas of the world. We have to plan and have resources and infrastructure in place to meet the needs of growing businesses. We want Jackson County to not only be a nice place to live but also a great place to make a living. I will keep you updated as we go along on our development efforts in Jackson County. Have a blessed week
