Autumn is a beautiful season to live in a rural community. The colors are already popping in the hills of Jackson County. We have saw an influx of travelers coming into our community and we believe we will see more as the season continues on. The natural beauty of the National Forest is a treasure for a small town. All types of people come through such as hikers, bikers, horse back riders, hunters, sportsman of all types as well as nature enthusiasts. I want to remind everyone to be patient with travelers as they won’t know roads as good as locals will. Also watch out for leaves on wet roadways as they can be hazardous to motorists. I encourage you to get outside and enjoy the season before the leaves are gone and winter sets in.
We have a construction crew that has started digging at the 89 park this week. The equipment for the dry playground has come in and you will see it up soon. The dry playground will be behind the actual splashpad which will give those enjoying the park another type of recreation to enjoy. We are still waiting for the splashpad equipment to come in to start construction of it. The splashpad should be complete and be ready to open for the summer of 2023. We are excited about it to say the least. It’s good to see progress happening at the 89 Park.
Beginning during the first week of October the weather predictions for the next eight weeks normally are very favorable for potential forest fires in the hardwood timber region of Kentucky. With very warm temperatures, very low humidity, a partial fall leaf drop, and normally a shortage of rainfall, conditions are very conducive for forest fires. If the conditions continue into the weekends, the chance of fire will only increase with those additional individuals that have only the weekends to do yard and field work.
Forest land owners should also understand that if they are found responsible for a forest fire, they will be responsible to incur the entire cost of suppression of the fire regardless of the area affected. Kentucky's fire season for the fall is October 1 through December 15. During the forest fires season, even though the precaution required year round by KRS.375 have been taken, it is unlawful for any person to set fire to, or procure another to set fire to, any flammable material capable of spreading fire, located in or within one hundred and fifty feet of any woodland or brush land, except between the hours of 6 PM and 6 AM, prevailing local time, or when the ground is covered with snow. Please be very careful when burning during this time of year. The conditions are so dry right now that a forest fire could get out very quickly. Again, you can burn between 6 PM to 6 AM.
Have a blessed week.
