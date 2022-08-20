The last few weeks have been devastating for many of our Eastern Kentucky neighbors. Floods have left so much destruction that is hard to comprehend. So many from Jackson County have done so much to help that if I tried to name them, I am sure I would leave somebody out. There are still work groups and assistance going into hard hit areas form our County. This past week we also saw some flooding in Jackson County. Saturday some areas of the County missed a good chance of suffering major damage. McKee looked like a lake for a while but quickly receded. Areas of Bond and Moore’s Creek was much the same. On Wednesday the Northern end of the County was hit with heavy rain. A school bus was stranded and a couple of citizens were almost swept away. We had assistance come in from Laurel County during that particular event. They brought a swift water rescue boat to assist in any way they could. The situation turned out good as nobody was injured and no lives were lost. It could have been much worse but thankfully it wasn’t.
We have a grant application in for a swift water rescue boat through USDA but haven’t received award notice yet. We are confident that we will get it but these types of Grants have many channels to pass through before they actually are awarded and complete. Needless to say, we could have used that boat several times lately. We have 10 emergency personnel that are trained in swift water rescue so if we receive this grant, we will have the equipment on hand for an emergency flooding situation. Unfortunately, we have had several flooding events in the last 4 years. We would like to be prepared with whatever we need in an emergency situation.
On a final note, we are working with the KY Economic Development Cabinet to put more attention towards our Industrial Parks in Jackson County. We have the former Mid-South Electrics Property that is ready to build on as well as some areas within our parks that need developed. If we could get some funding to clean up these vacant sites and construct some building pads that a Manufacture Company could build on, we would have Certified Build Ready areas ready in Jackson County. This gives us great potential for good paying industrial type jobs. If an area is to develop, it must include jobs. That is one of the main pieces of framework in community and economic development. We have the land. We just need the funding to do so. We will continue to seek out funding, go to meetings and do whatever is necessary to see Jackson County developed for the future.
Thank You
