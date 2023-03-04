DR Seuss.JPEG

County Judge Executive Shane Gabbard reads to an Elementary Class to promote the importance of reading 

Its Dr Seuss week at our Schools in Jackson County. "The Cat in The Hat" is just one of his well-known Characters. One of his famous quotes is "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go." I enjoy Dr Seuss week because it gives me an opportunity to visit our schools and read to our students. Our kids in Jackson County are so bright and they have a great future ahead and in store. What knowledge can be gained by just sitting down and reading. Reading is something that I do more of now than I ever have and am more appreciative than ever before of what it does for my mind. When I was younger I would always have trouble with comprehension. I feel if I had read more in my teenage years, I would have overcome a lot of my learning fears. I didn't mean to rhyme but hey, it fits for this week. If I had any advice to give it would be to read with your kids. It sows seeds that produce at just the right time in life.

 The only day I won’t be in one of our elementary schools this week is Wednesday. I plan to be in Frankfort Wednesday with our Community Action Agencies. Since I am part of the Board of Directors for Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, I will be meeting with Legislatures to help gain support for funding of the programs that serve so many of our Citizens. Daniel Boone is more than a transit service but offers heating assistance, housing assistance and the list goes on of community-based programs. It is an honor to serve on a Board that helps so many in our County.

 Have a blessed week     

Shane Gabbard

Jackson County Judge Executive

