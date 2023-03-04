Its Dr Seuss week at our Schools in Jackson County. "The Cat in The Hat" is just one of his well-known Characters. One of his famous quotes is "The more that you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you will go." I enjoy Dr Seuss week because it gives me an opportunity to visit our schools and read to our students. Our kids in Jackson County are so bright and they have a great future ahead and in store. What knowledge can be gained by just sitting down and reading. Reading is something that I do more of now than I ever have and am more appreciative than ever before of what it does for my mind. When I was younger I would always have trouble with comprehension. I feel if I had read more in my teenage years, I would have overcome a lot of my learning fears. I didn't mean to rhyme but hey, it fits for this week. If I had any advice to give it would be to read with your kids. It sows seeds that produce at just the right time in life.
The only day I won’t be in one of our elementary schools this week is Wednesday. I plan to be in Frankfort Wednesday with our Community Action Agencies. Since I am part of the Board of Directors for Daniel Boone Community Action Agency, I will be meeting with Legislatures to help gain support for funding of the programs that serve so many of our Citizens. Daniel Boone is more than a transit service but offers heating assistance, housing assistance and the list goes on of community-based programs. It is an honor to serve on a Board that helps so many in our County.
Have a blessed week
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
