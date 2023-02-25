Trash Bills are in the mail. It has been a long process but my staff have been able to get our software up and going in order to send out bills. The software we are using enables us to not only print bills but also to put route information out to drivers. We have purchased Tablets for employees that will relay to drivers what day they pick up designated areas and certain route information. Drivers will be able to put information in the tablets as they are working that will automatically go into our system to better help us keep up with things along the routes. I believe this Trashflow system will work well once we get used to it and get everything in the tablets for workers.
The Joint Splashpad project we are doing along with the City of McKee is going well. We met with City Officials and contractors earlier in the week and designated the exact spot for the pad so they could begin digging. I went down Tuesday and spoke with Contractors and they have made good progress on construction. If weather cooperates then they expect to pour concrete as early as the end of next week. Once the construction of the actual splashpad is complete we will look into improving the restrooms at the shelter as well as adding some outdoor seating for visitors to the Park. I believe that this particular project is going to be a popular place for our community once we get it going. The kids will really enjoy this particular park this Summer.
Mayor Stidham and myself met with KYTC officials yesterday in London after our regular meeting of the CVADD Board of Directors. We went over projects that are in the 6 year Highway plan for Jackson County. KYTC is on track to improve certain areas of US 421 and other State roads in the County. Those are in the area of the Clover Bottom Quarry, Pigeon Roost Hill, the Junction of Welchburg Road, “ KY 3443” and US 421 as well as KY 578 S at the junction of Moores Creek Green Hill Road and addressing safety issues on HWY 290. The funding will be there for these projects to start and will come in phases. The first section of 421 to be improved in this plan is the Clover Bottom section. We have been lobbying for improvements on 421 for several years so we are pleased to see them in the Highway plan.
