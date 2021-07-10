Today, in our Fiscal Court meeting, we will be closing out Fiscal Year 20-21 and opening up Fiscal Year 21-22. Last year was a challenge to say the least. We saw road fund revenue go down almost $200,000, which was terrible since we dealt with several floods and road slides. Our crews were laid off during the onset of Covid and once they came back, they have not slowed down much on trying to catch up on road work. We have addressed the emergency situations as best we could even though we have been short on funds. We still have some slides to repair and have several areas that we would like to do road resurfacing on. Blacktop is going to cost ruffly $100,000 per mile this year so it will be limited on what we can do, but we will do our best to get some of the worst spots addressed. We still have several places that road culverts need replaced and ditches need pulled as well as several roads that need some pothole attention. Road crews are still mowing and trying to cut back right of way as well. Roads and road repair is still one of the most frequent requests I get in the Judges Office. Our crews and Magistrates work hard and do the best they can to address those calls quickly. In the new Fiscal year, I will do my best to go after some more road money for our County.
Last years Jail budget took a hit as well because of Covid. We went from housing 130 inmate to averaging 79 during Covid. This caused us to lose well over $600,000 in Revenue, mostly coming from the loss of State Inmates. Many State inmates were released due to Covid which caused the shortfall. Since Covid cases are decreasing, Jailer Gabbard is picking up some State inmates as they come available. The jail was built relying on State inmates as our primary source of revenue. As you can imagine, this has made things very difficult financially, but we have managed to make it. The money we received from the American Rescue Act was the boost in the arm we needed to finish out the Fiscal Year in the plus side instead of in a deficit. As the new Fiscal year progresses, I anticipate we will receive more State inmates. Things are slowly getting back to normal. We are thankful that it is.
The year 2020 was challenging in every way to say the least. The past 15 months is something that I hope we never have to relive. Some parts were good however, as many people banded together to help one another in ways we have not seen in many years. We saw Communities reaching out to help those in the greatest need and neighbors supporting one another In the hardest times. This is when small town life is at it’s best. We made it through the worst now let’s prepare for better days ahead. Let’s works on parks, clean up our communities, support local businesses, help local committees and groups achieve their goals, support local tourism, have a Homecoming and Fair bigger and better than ever, increase our economic development efforts all while taking one step at a time. Have a Blessed week
