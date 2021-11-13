The office has been busy lately with everything from normal procedures to preparing for upcoming projects. I expect that since we have several projects going at one time that we will be busy for several weeks to come. I have been getting updated pricing for materials and working on a scope of work for each project. The weather will be a factor in completion of the projects at Flat Lick Falls and Worthington Park but I expect to have both completed by Spring. Paving contractors are paving County roads that were submitted and approved. If the weather holds out then we should get several roads paved this fall. I want to remind everyone that resurfacing a road, costs on average $100,000 per mile. This is the reason we can only pave just a few roads per year. Road money that is allocated to us from the Transportation Cabinet is the only money we get to run Road Department Operations for the entire year. This makes it difficult since the costs of operations seems to be going up daily. I anticipate the Fiscal Court will need to look at these costs soon and determine if a more efficient way can be found to operate some of our departments.
With the special election now being over in the 89th District, we look forward to the days to come working with our new State Representative. I feel that Timmy Truett will be good to work with and will help as much as possible with needs in Jackson County. Having a State Representative from your home County is great in many ways. Mr. Truett knows and understands the needs of our County and the resilience of our people. Jackson Countians have always had a history of banding together to help each other and get things done. A local voice in Frankfort for us is a big deal. Congratulations Mr. Truett and welcome to another level of public service.
On a final note, I want to remind the Court that Thursday November 11 is Veterans Day. The Courthouse will be closed on Veterans Day as well as many other businesses. We are proud of all of our Veterans in Jackson County as well as our Soldiers that are in active duty. This day serves as reminder that everything has a price and freedom is not free. If you see a Veteran out on Thursday, thank them, buy them lunch, celebrate them in some way. Thank you Veterans from all of us at Jackson County Fiscal Court. Well Done!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.