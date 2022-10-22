The Judge’s Office has been very busy since we last met. I have been in meetings concerning infrastructure improvements, District Health business, Senior Citizens programs as well as playground equipment improvements and projects in our Parks. We have construction started in the 89 Park on the dry playground equipment. There will be a dry playground as well as a splashpad at the 89 Park. The dry playground will be installed and usable in the next few weeks. The splashpad should be installed and usable by Summer of 2023. This is the first project of its kind in Jackson County and I applaud the Fiscal Court and City Council for working together to see this into a reality.
The Road Foreman has been in contact with the Allen Company in order to get estimates on paving some of our roads. We maintain over 600 County Roads. I got estimates to pave 22 of those roads. That estimate came in at $2,049,557.40. Blacktop is costing over $100,000 per mile this year on a resurface project. This is the reason we have trouble fixing everything we need to fix. From time to time, we get awarded Discretionary Money from the Governor’s Office when we submit requests. The Discretionary money offered through the Governors Office for paving has been concentrated to Eastern Kentucky which is understandable due to the historic flooding they saw in that area of the State. We will try to do as much paving as our budget allows and fix the roads that the Fiscal Court feel needs the most attention.
September 30, 2022 was the official last day for Jackson County PVA Paul Rose. Paul retired after 28 years of service. We wish him and his family the best in his retirement. On Thursday October 6, 2022 we got a letter from the Governors office informing us he had appointed Bobby Edwards to finish out Rose term. I swore in Bobby on the 6th and he is acting PVA and will start his first official term in office as PVA on December 1, 2022. We look forward to working with Mr. Edwards.
On a final note, Trick or Treat will be on Monday October 31 from 5-8 pm. We traditionally set Trick or Treat on the 31st unless it falls on Sunday. This year it’s on Monday so we will be doing Trick or Treat on the 31st.
Have a blessed week
