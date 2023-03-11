The weather has lived up to its name when you say March is the windy month. It sure has started out that way to say the least. I would like to say I am thankful that we were very fortunate to not have anyone seriously hurt during this extreme weather event that I am aware of. I have seen pictures of many citizens and businesses that have had significant property damage. Property can be replaced or repaired but lives cannot be replaced. I know Jackson Energy and PRTC have been hit the hardest as far as damage goes. I have been seeing the updates that Jackson Energy has been posting on social media and the number of poles broken and lines down that these companies have been dealing with is tremendous. I don't recall an event that has had this kind of significant wind for that long of a period of time. The number of trees that have went down are unreal. The cleanup efforts will take several weeks if not months. Our road crews were out in several areas of the County all weekend. They were able to get roads open and passable but we will have a lot of debris to deal with in the next few weeks. It could have been a lot worse for us and neighboring County's that what it was but we will be dealing with the storm’s aftermath for an extended period of time.
Congratulations to our Jackson County Lady Generals. To make the regional final and play the way you ladies did is very commendable. You have no reason to hang your heads just because you were runners up. You are already champions in our book. Jackson County is proud of you! I want to also Congratulate Friendship Christian Schools Boys’ varsity basketball team. They won the State Championship in their respective division. Way to go guys!! Jackson County has some up and coming great talent and we are very proud and supportive of your efforts. The future looks bright and we can't wait to see you shine. Have a blessed week.
Shane Gabbard
Jackson County Judge Executive
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.