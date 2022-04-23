In the recent weeks we have experienced a slew of thefts at our Transfer Station and County Road Garage. We do our best to secure everything the best we can but sadly a thief will do all they can to take what is not theirs. We will need to discuss ideas at our Fiscal Court meeting to find a solution to this problem. We need updated security as well as look into a night watchman on site. The County simply can not keep absorbing the cost of thefts on our property. The last incident resulted in the theft of a couple catalytic converters from our newer vehicles. One of those vehicles is still under manufacture warranty and will cost us about $2,000 to fix in order to keep from voiding the warranty. This is just one example of a cost brought on by these thefts. We have had several small items stolen as well as vandalism to our equipment and buildings. We have to stop this now before it gets worse so we will need some solutions brought to the table.
We are also looking into some better healthcare insurance options for our inmate population. Healthcare in the jail is a big expense for the County but can be made more affordable with the right company. Jail Healthcare Companies negotiate with physicians and hospitals that provide healthcare to inmates in order to make it as affordable as possible for Counties to pay healthcare bills. These companies also provide a nurse to be on staff at the jail for healthcare that does not require a physician. At the Fiscal Court meeting we will look at the latest proposal we have received for inmate healthcare. We need to find the company that will help us keep costs as low as possible and provide the best care in house.
The week of April 10-16 is Telecommunicator Week. This week we celebrate and appreciate those that work in 911 Dispatch. Until you have worked in 911 Dispatch answering calls of distress and fear, you really don’t understand how challenging the job can be. You are going to get screamed at, have very distraught callers as well as have those that want to hurt themselves. It is a challenging field to be in and the stress level can be more than most can take. It takes training and dedication to be a good dispatcher. Jackson County is blessed with some great ones. We thank you for your service to our Community.
Have a blessed week
