Last week was an exciting one for Jackson County. On Wednesday July 20, the ribbon was cut marking the ceremonial opening and completion of the new KY 30. It was a beautiful day for the event that was held around the Flannery Bridge on KY 30. A big crowd was in attendance for the event that was made up of several Local and State elected officials as well as Congressman Rogers’ staff, citizens, Transportation cabinet employees, Federal Transportation Employees and business leaders from all around the region. Also in attendance for the event were Governor Andy Beshear, Advisor Rocky Adkins, Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray and former State Representative Marie Radar.
Several months ago, the Fiscal Court submitted a resolution to Legislatures requesting that the section of Ky 30 from the junction of US 421 to the Owsley County Line be named the Marie Radar Highway in honor of her dedication to our County and the KY 30 project. Mrs. Radar wanted to make sure the funding was there to complete the project before she left office and she did just that. State officials granted that request and it became official last Wednesday. The Governor unveiled the sign stating the "Marie Radar Highway" and praised the efforts of current and former legislatures and former Governors on seeing the project to completion. This road is more than just a safer route into Jackson, Owsley and surrounding Counties, it is a piece of final infrastructure to open our area up to potential economic and industrial growth. While here the Governor spoke about landing at the former Midsouth Electrics property. He was impressed with the site and stated the potential for factories to develop on this property and promised to work with us to try and make that a reality. Advisor Rocky Adkins, along with the Governor and myself had a brief conversation about that property and I plan to meet with them soon to discuss what we need to do next. We met that day to unveil a sign and dedicate a road to one of Jackson County's finest and hardest workers in State Government and ended up striking up conversations that may very well bring Jackson County the next big thing. I will update as I go along on progress but until then keep us in your thoughts and prayers as we try to develop towards the future of Jackson County. Have a blessed week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.