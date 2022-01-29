One of the first things I did after becoming Judge Executive was begin Community engagement. I wanted the public then, as well as now, to know what was going on in County Government. I created a Facebook page to use for that purpose and started writing articles here in the papers weekly so our citizens would be up to date on projects, concerns, development and opportunities. Whenever I learn of a job fair I try to share that information so job seekers would know about potential employment opportunities. Today, I would like to encourage readers that are looking for a career to consider something, Grant Writing. Full time Grant Writers are something that the majority of our neighboring communities have. These qualified individuals spend their days searching grants and looking for opportunities to better the place where they live. I would love to have a professional grant writer on staff. We have the Cumberland Valley Area Development District that writes and helps us administer several grants but they are limited on which grants they can work on. We also have several volunteers that write grants but they have other obligations to attend to as well. We need someone that will be willing to write any and all types of grants. I have been dedicated to seeking opportunities for our County and will continue to do so but having someone that solely seeks and writes grants would be a win for our County. We will be budgeting before you know it and within the next budget I hope to find the financial means to have such an employee for County Government. Grant writing has become such an important part of community and economic development that I would love to see it included in our curriculum at the High school and Vocational school. There will always be an opportunity for anyone that is willing to learn this trade.
The JCHS Lady Generals play this week in the All A State Tournament. This will be the first time they have advanced out of the region to the State since 2003. We are very proud of these young ladies so we wanted to do something special for them. This week, the week of January 23-29, I am proclaiming Lady General Week in Jackson County. I will be presenting them with a signed proclamation this week at the High School to express our support and encouragement for the big tournament. The Lady Generals play Wednesday January 26 and we wish them the best of luck. Go Lady Generals!!
Have a blessed week.
