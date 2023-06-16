Last Thursday I spent the day in Bowling Green at a meeting hosted by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. The meeting was on an initiative called the Complete Streets Program. A complete street is a street, road, or highway that is safe and accommodating for all expected users. Complete street design varies based on land use, corridor characteristics, and expected user types.
KYTC's Complete Streets, Roads and Highways program provides guidance for transportation planning organizations and agencies to promote equitable and safe roadway designs that prioritize safety, convenience and comfort for all road users. The Complete Streets manual, released in 2022, represents the first update in 20 years of Kentucky’s pedestrian and bicycle travel policy.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said a complete street is safe and accommodating for all users. Its design can vary according to land use, corridor characteristics and types of travelers who are expected to use it. As a concept, it also can be adapted for all types of communities – urban, suburban, small town and rural. Implementation may include a dedicated space for pedestrians and cyclists, such as bike lanes (or wide paved shoulders), sidewalks, crosswalks, median islands, accessible pedestrian signals, roadway reconfigurations and roundabouts. “Historically, streets, roads and highways were designed around cars and trucks. Today, our transportation planners and designers approach their tasks holistically, taking the needs of all users into account and building accordingly,” Secretary Gray said.
To elevate the state’s safety and equity priority, Secretary Gray signed an official order outlining KYTC’s policy to meet needs of all users and requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act when planning, building, rehabilitating and maintaining all state-maintained streets and roads. The users include motorists, cyclists, pedestrians, transit and freight, benefitting people of all ages and abilities.
I took some important information away from this meeting and hope to start a taskforce soon to look at a complete streets need and design for Jackson County, particularly the City of McKee. My interest in this sparked from US 421 and the bicycle traffic we see from the US Continental Bike Route. That route runs through Jackson County and goes from the West Coast to the East Coast. Roads are one of our top priorities and we are always looking for funding and opportunities to improve that important infrastructure.
Have a blessed week.
