Devastation would almost be an understatement for what most of neighbors in Eastern Kentucky have seen from flooding. The pictures that we see are heart wrenching and the stories that go along are much the same. Folks in Eastern Kentucky are pretty resilient when it comes to helping one another get through disasters. We have had an outpouring of donations the last week that all went into Eastern Kentucky. If I start trying to name the people that have pitched in, hauled supplies, donated things needed, sent work groups and so on, I am sure I would unintentionally leave someone out. I will say I am very thankful for the compassion and concern that I have seen come from our people in Jackson County. The outpouring of support has been awesome. I delivered a trailer load of supplies to Clay County last Thursday and had to wait in line to unload. It was a wonderful thing to see.
I also tagged along with our Church this past Saturday and went into the Oneida area of Clay County to volunteer in clean up efforts. When you go into an area and see the destruction first hand, it is a humbling experience. So many people have lost everything they have ever had. Houses, barns, buildings, vehicles and the list goes on. Gone. House trailers wrapped around trees, debris hanging in trees and ditches cut out extremely deep and wide, gives you an idea of just how much water came at one time. The amount of lives lost is a horrible thing. One life is too many to lose but unfortunately there have been many more. The rebuilding of these places is not the immediate focus right now, it's more to the tune of survival. There will be people that will have mental health issues for years to come from the trauma they have endured. We will be here to assist in whatever way we can. Our Eastern KY neighbors will need us in the months to come and I believe Jackson County will be there.
Have a blessed week
