This past week has been busy for myself and my staff. At the January meeting of the Fiscal Court, the Court voted to use software from a company called "Trash Flow" to handle garbage bills. Every day we take calls from citizens asking how they can pay their garbage bills. This has been the most popular question we have received in the last couple of weeks. My staff is working every day to put in customer information for those wanting trash pickup service from the County. We will be generating bills as soon as we get everything entered and complete. This system will also give citizens the option to pay online. This is the most convenient way to pay bills for most people in today’s society. You will also have the option to pay by mail or at my office in the old Courthouse. All of this is slowly coming together and the routes for pickup will be published as need be.
Some questions I am receiving I can answer today. Can you still self-haul your trash? Yes, you still have that option if you so choose. You will just need to let the weigh station know at the Transfer Station that you want to be listed as self-haul. What will the price be per month? County Pickup price will be as follows:
For February it will be $15. At the December 29th meeting the Court voted to raise the rate to $18 per month as part of the negotiation with Davidson Sanitation in which they respectfully declined. The rate was still approved but cannot go into effect until March. So, your first bill will be for $15 in February and the bill in March will be $18 per month and will stay at that rate.
The rate for self-haul will be $16 per month.
The rest of my week and most of next week I will be in Lexington and Frankfort in meetings. We have some important projects in the works that I will write about at a later date. In the meantime, I ask that you keep my family in your thoughts and prayers. I have an immediate family member that is facing a difficult battle with cancer. I am a believer in healing that comes from God and the Power of prayer. I will be by her side to watch her win this battle and love her through it. Last week I received a threat of sorts through Facebook messenger. This particular person was not from our area but said they couldn't wait for my bones to burn. Really? Is that where we are in society that just because I am an elected official that I some sort of menace to society? I choose to not be afraid but pray for this person. I hope that you realize that it's ok if we don't agree on everything. Hate never solved a problem.
Have a blessed week
